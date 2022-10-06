Klaviyo Integrates with Wix

Klaviyo, a unified customer platform provider, has integrated with Wix.com's platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, allowing users to link their Wix stores with Klaviyo's customer platform to power personalized customer communications.

Through this integration, companies can use hyper-targeted segmentation to ensure customers receive relevant messages in the moment. Klaviyo's platform helps merchants contextualize their customer data by uncovering the right insights on what customers like and buy. Actions made on the Wix site, like purchases, clicks, reviews, and referrals, can be accessed in Klaviyo to help online companies personalize messages.