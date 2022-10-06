Klaviyo Integrates with Wix
Klaviyo, a unified customer platform provider, has integrated with Wix.com's platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, allowing users to link their Wix stores with Klaviyo's customer platform to power personalized customer communications.
Through this integration, companies can use hyper-targeted segmentation to ensure customers receive relevant messages in the moment. Klaviyo's platform helps merchants contextualize their customer data by uncovering the right insights on what customers like and buy. Actions made on the Wix site, like purchases, clicks, reviews, and referrals, can be accessed in Klaviyo to help online companies personalize messages.
"We're always looking for partners who share a vision to equip businesses with the tools they need to succeed," said Billy Kovalsky, head of the Wix App Market, in a statement. "Partnering with Klaviyo provides business owners with a unique tool that strengthens customer relations, which can ultimately boost revenue. The latest offering complements our platform, further providing users with an efficient and streamlined place to manage their business, all from the Wix platform."
"This integration has been highly requested from both Klaviyo customers and Wix users," said Rich Gardner, vice president of global strategic partnerships at Klaviyo, in a statement. "Our missions are so closely aligned, and I look forward to seeing how this partnership further empowers brands to have full ownership of their relationships with their customers."
