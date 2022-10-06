Versium Releases Model Builder and Record Scorer
Versium, a data technology company, has expanded its suite of open-source tools to help companies identify and reach the right audience and improve marketing campaign performance.
This latest set of open-source tools, powered by Versium's audience insights engine, enables developers, data scientists, and marketers to create models to better predict which prospects and customers are most likely to convert.
The tools Versium has added include the following:
- Versium Model Builder, which integrates with Versium's insights data set to enhance first-party audience data and improve predictive power, fills in the blanks where attributes are lacking, automatically creates models, and surfaces insights to enable personalized messaging.
- Versium Record Scorer, which executes a score for each contact on how likely that person is to convert.
"The launch of Versium's Model Builder is the next step in our mission to help marketers extract the maximum value from their data with the biggest impact," said Kevin Marcus, chief technology officer of Versium, in a statement. "We have heard first hand from data scientists and marketers using visualization platforms that they don't have the best attributes or algorithms to unlock customer insights. We are making our modeling data and scoring engine available to all to reduce manual work and help businesses reach their ideal customer faster."
"Lead grading is a key component of our services, so we know how crucial the right data is to predict outcomes," said Pat Murphy, co-founder and CEO of LeadScorz, in a statement. "Versium's open-source modeling engine gives us the flexibility to customize client models to their specific business objectives while easily incorporating Versuim's powerful identity-based insights data. This provides another layer to our AI-based Grading Engine technology to provide the most accurate grades that help our customers purchase only those leads that matter most."
