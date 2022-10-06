Versium Releases Model Builder and Record Scorer

Versium, a data technology company, has expanded its suite of open-source tools to help companies identify and reach the right audience and improve marketing campaign performance.

This latest set of open-source tools, powered by Versium's audience insights engine, enables developers, data scientists, and marketers to create models to better predict which prospects and customers are most likely to convert.

The tools Versium has added include the following:

Versium Model Builder, which integrates with Versium's insights data set to enhance first-party audience data and improve predictive power, fills in the blanks where attributes are lacking, automatically creates models, and surfaces insights to enable personalized messaging.

Versium Record Scorer, which executes a score for each contact on how likely that person is to convert.