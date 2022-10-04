Invoca Adds Salesforce Integration, IVR Enhancements, and Signals and Scorecards

Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today at its Summit virtual event introduced a Salesforce Sales Cloud integration, new industry Signals & Scorecards, enhancements to its cloud Conversational IVR, and Ring Group Call Routing, all of which aim to help marketers, sales teams, and contact centers maintain solid customer experiences while attracting new customers and generating revenue.

The bi-directional enhanced no-code Salesforce Sales Cloud integration, part of the Invoca Exchange, gives companies complete visibility into which marketing efforts are driving high-value sales opportunities and conversions through closed-loop conversion and revenue reporting.

The new industry Signals and Scorecards uses Invoca's keyword spotting and Signal AI technology to help contact center leadership ensure that agents deliver empathetic conversational experiences.

The enhancements to Invoca's cloud Conversational IVR technology bring in speech recognition capabilities to help companies reduce call abandonment rates by making it easier for callers to interact. Conversational IVR now understands both voice and keypress responses.

And Ring Group Call Routing helps companies answer more sales calls by having Invoca automatically route callers to a list of phone numbers sequentially or simultaneously until an agent answers. This is particularly impactful for companioes that route calls to many locations, like automotive service centers or healthcare clinics, where data on unanswered calls is low and reps are often busy supporting customers in person.

These updates, Invoca CEO Gregg Johnson said in his keynote, are essential today as companies "need to squeeze every incremental dollar available" amid rising economic uncertainty.

At the same time, though, leading companies are starting to see the importance of customer service to the bottom line and the contact center not as a cost center but as an essential element of the business, Johnson pointed out.

Leading companies, he said further, are demonstrating an increased focus on optimizing marketing spend, converting more callers in the contact center, and personalizing customer interactions with greater use of buyer intent signals gathered through analytics.