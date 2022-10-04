FullStory Launches Embedded Replay for Qualtrics

FullStory, a provider of digital experience intelligence (DXI), has integrated its session replay capabilities directly within the Qualtrics XM Platform.

"Digital experience success depends on paying extraordinarily close attention to customers, questioning assumptions, and rapidly addressing issues that no one anticipated," said Will Schnabel, senior vice president of alliances and ecosystem partnerships at FullStory, in a statement. "Fullstory's embedded session replay for Qualtrics allows joint customers to easily understand and act on spoken and unspoken digital signals to make the most impactful improvements and adjust course with confidence."

Announced at FullStory Spark, this new integration deepens the long-standing strategic partnership between FullStory and Qualtrics.

"FullStory's new integration with Qualtrics brings session replay directly into the Qualtrics workflows that our customers rely on to drive digital excellence," said Shek Viswanathan, head of product for digital CX at Qualtrics, in a statement. "By seamlessly combining the power of Qualtrics experience insights with FullStory's complete set of digital intelligence data, we can fuel the kind of product improvements that both increase revenue and delight customers."

FullStory's embedded session replay for Qualtrics aligns experience insights with session details, event stream, and console view to discover and fuel digital experience improvements. Qualtrics users can view and filter for the sessions where customers shared negative sentiment, left specific feedback, or provided other response data to pair visual evidence to specific customer journeys. Users can also drill down into unique data points and FullStory will automatically update and surface relevant sessions.