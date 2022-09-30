ChurnZero Integrates with Snowflake
ChurnZero has integrated its customer success platform with Snowflake's Data Cloud allowing users to sync data from Snowflake directly into their ChurnZero dashboards, giving them a single source of information on accounts, contacts, events, and more.
Using Snowflake's SQL API to import data into ChurnZero, the integration provides a one-way connection from Snowflake to ChurnZero via Rest API, protecting data in both systems. ChurnZero's platform also offers bidirectional CRM integrations with Salesforce and HubSpot, custom key performance indicator dashboards, Salesforce integrated dashboards, an integrated Zendesk app, chatbot integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams, and more.
"Data is the lifeblood of effective Customer Success teams and customer-centric companies, and ChurnZero is a platform that puts the data everywhere it needs to be," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder of ChurnZero, in a statement. "This connection between ChurnZero and Snowflake gives our users more insight to keep customer accounts healthy, with no developer resources required on the user's part."