ChurnZero Integrates with Snowflake

ChurnZero has integrated its customer success platform with Snowflake's Data Cloud allowing users to sync data from Snowflake directly into their ChurnZero dashboards, giving them a single source of information on accounts, contacts, events, and more.

Using Snowflake's SQL API to import data into ChurnZero, the integration provides a one-way connection from Snowflake to ChurnZero via Rest API, protecting data in both systems. ChurnZero's platform also offers bidirectional CRM integrations with Salesforce and HubSpot, custom key performance indicator dashboards, Salesforce integrated dashboards, an integrated Zendesk app, chatbot integrations with Slack and Microsoft Teams, and more.