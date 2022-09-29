Tech Mahindra and XY Retail Partner
Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, is partnering withXY Retail to accelerate digital transformation for retailers and help them enhance their omnichannel strategies for customer experience.
The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra's domain expertise and system integration capabilities with XY Retail's cloud-based unified omnichannel commerce solutions to integrate in-person and digital experiences. The joint offerings will empower consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retailers to leverage digital technology with data-driven insights, cloud solutions, and artificial intelligence. It will provide data insights through cloud-based retail enterprise resource planning and point-of-sale systems and mobile apps.
The partnership will help companies analyze shopper trends, increase their real-time stock visibility, and enhance sales by connecting with existing customers and acquiring new ones.
"In modern-day retailing, it is critical for brands to serve their customers across every touchpoint, from online browsing to offline store buying experience. Meeting customer expectations will be both the biggest challenge and the prime focus for successful retailers," said Harshul Asnani, global head of enterprise technology and West Coast business at Tech Mahindra, in a statement. "Therefore, our partnership will enable customers to build stores of the future and provide frictionless shopping experiences across touchpoints with round-the-clock availability of commerce. Our partnership with XY Retail further empowers our alliance ecosystem of leading technology firms and disruptive startups. It is in line with our mission to deliver business transformation and connected systems for global retail markets."
"Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will allow us to bring our digital transformation solutions, cloud solutions, and data-driven AI capabilities to customers anywhere in the world. Tech Mahindra's massive global presence will accelerate XY Retail's ability to implement at scale as we roll out our offering to innovative retailers around the globe," said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail, in a statement.
