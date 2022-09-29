Tech Mahindra and XY Retail Partner

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, is partnering withXY Retail to accelerate digital transformation for retailers and help them enhance their omnichannel strategies for customer experience.

The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra's domain expertise and system integration capabilities with XY Retail's cloud-based unified omnichannel commerce solutions to integrate in-person and digital experiences. The joint offerings will empower consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retailers to leverage digital technology with data-driven insights, cloud solutions, and artificial intelligence. It will provide data insights through cloud-based retail enterprise resource planning and point-of-sale systems and mobile apps.

The partnership will help companies analyze shopper trends, increase their real-time stock visibility, and enhance sales by connecting with existing customers and acquiring new ones.