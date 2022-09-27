Khoros Partners with Talkwalker

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software and services, and Talkwalker, a consumer intelligence and deep listening company, have partnered to provide companies with social media management, intelligence, and deep listening technologies.

Khoros customers are now equipped with Talkwalker's insights through deep listening, whileTalkwalker customers can leverage an integrated social media management solution with tools to take action on insights at scale and engage with and meet customers wherever they are.

Through unified workflows, the partnership provides the following advantages:

A holistic view of all customer conversations, with visibility across owned and earned conversations, closely monitor buying behavior, conversations around competitors, and a real-time understanding of brand health.

The ability to monitor and respond to customers all in one place.

Data gathered across more sources, including social, print, TV, online, first/third party, etc.

AI-powered actionable insights delivered through customizable dashboards, simplified filtering, reports, and visualizations in real time.

Expert reporting and strategy with Khoros' Strategic Services team to track competitors, optimize audience targeting, and improve digital care strategies.