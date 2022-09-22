The Trade Desk Enables Salesforce CDP to Activate Unified ID 2.0
The Trade Desk, a demand-side advertising platform provider, has integrated Unified ID 2.0, the open-source solution for identity across devices and ecosystems, with Salesforce CDP.
All mutual customers of Salesforce CDP and The Trade Desk can be more precise in their advertising buys by activating first-party data at scale across the open internet. This new email-based activation will be available on all of The Trade Desk's media channels, including connected TV (CTV).
This integration will help advertisers transact on first-party data without relying on third-party cookies. As a result of this integration, joint customers of The Trade Desk and Salesforce will be able to activate first-party data for activation through email-based identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0.
"Advertisers are sitting on what’s likely the most powerful dataset available to them, which is their first-party data about their customers," said Jay Goebel, general manager of data and identity partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "Now with Salesforce, our clients are able to easily onboard and activate UID2s from their customer data sets and measure what matters most to many of them, tying real world outcomes to their digital marketing spend."
Related Articles
LiveRamp Enhances Identity Infrastructure to Include Unified ID 2.0
28 Oct 2020
LiveRamp's expanded collaboration with The Trade Desk empowers marketers and publishers to connect their data across the open internet.
Lucid Partners with The Trade Desk
27 Apr 2021
Lucid and The Trade Desk introduce Brand Lift to help marketers and advertisers measure the impact of digital campaigns.
The Trade Desk Partners with Xiaomi
21 Oct 2021
The Trade Desk and Xiaomi partnership expands advertising opportunities on the open internet.
The Trade Desk Integrates with Adobe CDP
17 Mar 2022
The Trade Desk's Adobe Real-time CDP integration lets marketers activate first-party data at scale.
AppLovin Partners with The Trade Desk
08 Apr 2022
AppLovin integrates with The Trade Desk to provide access to the largest mobile in-app ad exchange with support for Unified ID 2.0.
InfoSum Partners with The Trade Desk
29 Apr 2022
Through the InfoSum-The Trade Desk Partnership, advertisers can activate audience-based campaigns directly from InfoSum data clean rooms using first-party data via Unified ID 2.0.