The Trade Desk Enables Salesforce CDP to Activate Unified ID 2.0

The Trade Desk, a demand-side advertising platform provider, has integrated Unified ID 2.0, the open-source solution for identity across devices and ecosystems, with Salesforce CDP.

All mutual customers of Salesforce CDP and The Trade Desk can be more precise in their advertising buys by activating first-party data at scale across the open internet. This new email-based activation will be available on all of The Trade Desk's media channels, including connected TV (CTV).

This integration will help advertisers transact on first-party data without relying on third-party cookies. As a result of this integration, joint customers of The Trade Desk and Salesforce will be able to activate first-party data for activation through email-based identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0.