ServiceNow Unveils NOW Platform Tokyo Release

ServiceNow today introduced the Now Platform Tokyo release, purpose-built with digital-first, fully integrated workflow automation for complex supply chains and asset management and delivering auditable, investor-grade sustainability data.

"Our ServiceNow Tokyo platform release gives customers exactly what they need in this moment—new solutions that deliver immediate value, are easy to implement and use, and help them do more with less," said CJ Desai, chief operating officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Now is not the time to experiment. A platform for digital business is the only way to create great experiences, drive new business value, and accelerate transformation so organizations can focus on growth in our digital-first world."

Features in the new Tokyo release include the following: