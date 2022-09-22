ServiceNow Unveils NOW Platform Tokyo Release
ServiceNow today introduced the Now Platform Tokyo release, purpose-built with digital-first, fully integrated workflow automation for complex supply chains and asset management and delivering auditable, investor-grade sustainability data.
"Our ServiceNow Tokyo platform release gives customers exactly what they need in this moment—new solutions that deliver immediate value, are easy to implement and use, and help them do more with less," said CJ Desai, chief operating officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Now is not the time to experiment. A platform for digital business is the only way to create great experiences, drive new business value, and accelerate transformation so organizations can focus on growth in our digital-first world."
Features in the new Tokyo release include the following:
- Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), which automates the full lifecycle of physical business assets from planning to retirement for industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and public sector. The solution helps improve strategic planning with visibility into the entire enterprise asset estate. Additionally, it optimizes inventory levels for the business and operates stockrooms .
- Supplier Lifecycle Management (SLM), which empowers organizations to transform supplier engagements that live in email and spreadsheets into modern, digital experiences.
- Enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Management to allow companies to establish and document ESG goals and metrics, track performance, collect and validate audit-ready data, and create disclosures that align with major ESG reporting frameworks. ServiceNow is collaborating with DXC Technology, Emissionsbox, Fujitsu, KPMG, LTI, Mindtree, NTT Data, and RSM to extend ESG Management's reach and capabilities.
- Manager Hub, which addresses managers' greatest pain points, like burnout and intensifying pressure to keep employees happy and engaged across dispersed teams. Available through Employee Center desktop and mobile, Manager Hub provides a single destination for managers to establish and review employee journeys and respond to requests while delivering personalized resources and training.
- Admin Center, part of ServiceNow Impact, which allows system administrators to discover, install, and configure ServiceNow solutions through a self-service experience. The new Adoption Blueprint features a guided process that gives application recommendations based on instance maturity, increased visibility into application entitlements, and simpler application installation and configuration.
- Issue Auto Resolution for Human Resources, which applies natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze requests and deliver self-service content that meets employees where they are through channels like Microsoft Teams, SMS, and email. It also identifies urgent HR cases and routes them directly to employee care representatives when a higher level of support is needed.
- ServiceNow Vault, which protects business-critical ServiceNow applications using premium platform privacy and security controls. Flexible key management and data clarification drive data anonymization so organizations can protect sensitive confidential data and increase regulatory compliance through native platform encryption. Vault also enables organizations to strengthen their platform security posture by simplifying the management and protection of machine credentials, as well as validating the authenticity and integrity of code being deployed to the MID Server. Finally, Vault facilitates organizations to export their ServiceNow system and application logs at scale and in near real time as a service.