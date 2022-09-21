Forsta Updates InterVu

Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, has updated InterVu, its qualitative online focus group solution.

The enhanced version of InterVu integrates Adobe Connect 12, allowing for high-resolution 1080p video and high-quality audio, and allows for document, video, and screen sharing, real-time polls, a virtual backroom, and more.

"InterVu is instrumental in helping research professionals uncover the full human experiences of their consumers, and these product updates allow them to focus solely on gathering valuable insights, not the technology," said Luke Szerbinski, vice president of global business development at Forsta, in a statement. "The purpose-built platform has been redesigned with a modernized performance that provides a highly effective environment for engaging dialogue, with enriched features related to non-verbal responses, body language, facial expressions, and more."

"My first impression was that the portal is very well built and feels secure, with a level of firewall and safety nets in place and a clear way to observe and listen in on live interviews," said Julie Morin, market research and insights manager at GSK, in a statement. "I find it has a great platform to interact with the moderator as they conduct interviews. I also like the Create a Mark feature, which allows me to highlight a moment that we can refer to later on for analysis."