Airkit Launches on Salesforce AppExchange

Airkit has launched on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling Salesforce customers to leverage Airkit's app development platform to build fully integrated rich web, chat, messaging, and agent applications.

"Airkit and Salesforce have always collaborated successfully, from selling our former company, RelateIQ, to Salesforce in 2014, starting Airkit, and having Salesforce Ventures as an early investor, and now launching on AppExchange. We will continue to drive the next evolution of technology for the Fortune 1000," said Stephen Ehikian, co-founder and CEO of Airkit, in a statement.

"Airkit is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation by allowing enterprises and rapidly growing businesses to rapidly design and develop bespoke applications across web, chat, SMS, voice, and inside Sales and Service Cloud for agents," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."