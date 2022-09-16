Marketplacer Joins Salesforce App Exchange
Marketplacer has made its platform that helps companies build and grow online marketplaces at scale available on Salesforce AppExchange as the Marketplacer Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) Cartridge.
The Marketplacer SFCC Cartridge helps businesses implement curated marketplaces or range extension models that support flexible business options for third-party selling and complements existing commerce strategies.
"Ten years ago you hardly heard about your average retailer employing range extension, but now it's becoming one of the most compelling strategies retailers are exploring to support digital sales growth, so it's little surprise there's increasing demand through leading platforms like Salesforce Commerce Cloud to offer this capability," said Jason Wyatt, chairman and co-founder of Marketplacer, in a statement.
"The Marketplacer SFCC Cartridge is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by offering retailers and other businesses an easy path launching their own curated marketplaces," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."
With Marketplacer's SFCC Cartridge, businesses can synchronize catalogs between Marketplacer and Salesforce Commerce Cloud through a continuous data stream of product information.
The Marketplacer SFCC Cartridge lets users do the following:
- Lst on retailers' sites by importing products, inventory, and price from Marketplacer to SFCC;
- Switch between full and delta feeds (for catalog, inventory, pricebook and seller);
- Get product images based on the required resolution;
- Display the details of the Marketplacer product in the Product Detail, Listing, and Seller pages;
- Enable/ disable Marketplacer seller store policy in product detail pages;
- Export orders containing Marketplacer products only, alongside first-party products in the order;
- Retrieve order status updates from Marketplacer;
- Modify Marketplacer queries for each job; and
- Augment and modify the implementation to fit a wide range of business technology ecosystems and processes.