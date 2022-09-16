Marketplacer Joins Salesforce App Exchange

Marketplacer has made its platform that helps companies build and grow online marketplaces at scale available on Salesforce AppExchange as the Marketplacer Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) Cartridge.

The Marketplacer SFCC Cartridge helps businesses implement curated marketplaces or range extension models that support flexible business options for third-party selling and complements existing commerce strategies.

"Ten years ago you hardly heard about your average retailer employing range extension, but now it's becoming one of the most compelling strategies retailers are exploring to support digital sales growth, so it's little surprise there's increasing demand through leading platforms like Salesforce Commerce Cloud to offer this capability," said Jason Wyatt, chairman and co-founder of Marketplacer, in a statement. "The Marketplacer SFCC Cartridge is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by offering retailers and other businesses an easy path launching their own curated marketplaces," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

With Marketplacer's SFCC Cartridge, businesses can synchronize catalogs between Marketplacer and Salesforce Commerce Cloud through a continuous data stream of product information.

The Marketplacer SFCC Cartridge lets users do the following: