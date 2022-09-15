Quantre and Tech Mahindra Partner on Customer Communications

Quantre Solutions, a customer communications management consulting service provider, has partnered with Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

The partnership will allow companies to develop processes into operating standards through cloud-native microservices, including customer communication management (CCM), customer experience management (CXM), cloud-based extract, transform, and load (ETL) and data integration service, and functions-as-a-service (FaaS).

The integrated solution will help end customers transform their businesses with workflow automation from microservices. Through this partnership, Quantre Solutions will also extend industry expertise to support Tech Mahindra's omnichannel, digital-first, monetization projects for customer communications and marketing service providers.