Quantre and Tech Mahindra Partner on Customer Communications
Quantre Solutions, a customer communications management consulting service provider, has partnered with Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.
The partnership will allow companies to develop processes into operating standards through cloud-native microservices, including customer communication management (CCM), customer experience management (CXM), cloud-based extract, transform, and load (ETL) and data integration service, and functions-as-a-service (FaaS).
The integrated solution will help end customers transform their businesses with workflow automation from microservices. Through this partnership, Quantre Solutions will also extend industry expertise to support Tech Mahindra's omnichannel, digital-first, monetization projects for customer communications and marketing service providers.
"The customer communication industry is steadily growing as omnichannel marketing and customer experience management are becoming increasingly advanced with workflow automation for consistent and personalized customer experiences. Organizations can utilize the latest cloud-native microservices and industry offerings, such as document reengineering and content migration tools, to accelerate implementation timelines in the customer journey. Our partnership with Quantre Solutions is a step forward in enabling the implementation of various channels an organization can leverage to communicate with their end customers," Jinender Jain, head of sales for the United Kingdom and Ireland atTech Mahindra, said in a statement.
"It is an exciting time in our industry as customer communications management and customer experience management converge. Digital transformation opportunities are bringing together regulatory communications and marketing messages to meet business requirements and customer demands. As more cloud-native microservices are introduced, industry services providers need to evaluate the new capabilities. For these reasons and more, I am excited about Quantre Solutions' partnership with Tech Mahindra and how it will help our customers achieve their business goals in the U.S. and U.K.," said Scott Mulkey, chief operating officer and a partner of Quantre Solutions, in a statement.
