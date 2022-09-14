Salesforce Updates Customer 360 Portfolio

Salesforce, ahead of its Dreamforce conference next week, today introduced Customer 360 innovations that provide automation and intelligence to help companies deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.

With these innovations, sales teams can use bots to answer customer questions and close deals. Marketers can automate customers engagement across channels and respond immediately to user actions with relevant content. Customers calling into contact centers can get their requests solved instantly with artificial intelligence-powered bots or routed to the appropriate channel based on their activity on company websites. And retailers can deliver digital promotions to shoppers and find the fastest way to get products into the hands of customers.

"In times of uncertainty, it's critical for companies to focus on greater intelligence and efficiency while staying flexible and resilient to external pressures and changes in customer expectations," said David Schmaier, president and chief product officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "With Salesforce Customer 360, businesses can automate to save time and money so they can spend their valuable resources on what matters: driving intelligent and personalized customer and employee experiences."

Salesforce's Customer 360 connects data across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more.

The latest additions to Sales Cloud include the following:

Einstein Bot for Sales, which can answer customer questions, connect them to the right rep via Slack, and automatically scheduling meetings.

Enablement, which provides data-driven coaching and automatically tracks achievement milestones.

Service Cloud innovations include the following:

Service CloudContact Center, providingreal-time data to deliver proactive, personalized service across any channel at scale with a unified agent desktop.

Pre-built experiences for service, which enable companies to drive increased productivity and cost savings through automation.

The Service Catalog, which empowers companies to automate frequent service requests, like refunds or subscription plan changes.

Flow Automation Packs, which provide capabilities for automating the life cycles of tasks like managing incident tickets and customer onboarding.

Marketing Cloud innovations include Account Engagement API Enhancements that enable new integrations with Salesforce's Customer Data Platform and external segmentation tools. Now, marketers can create and share segments with CDP, leverage a richer set of account attributes for personalization, and activate engagement across channels using Salesforce and third-party platforms.

Commerce Cloud innovations include the following:

Composable Storefront, which enables retailers to take a headless approach to commerce while offloading the management of site hosting, security, and scalability.

The Store Associate app, which bridges the gap between digital and physical shopping by giving store associates automatic customer insights and inventory levels and enables ship-from-store functionality, buy online pickup in store, omnichannel inventory visibility, and personalized clienteling.

In addition, Salesforce introduced the following: