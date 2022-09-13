Sinch Launches AskFrank
Sinch, a provider of cloud communications and mobile customer engagement solutions, today introduced AskFrank, an artificial intelligence-enabled intelligent question-answering search engine.
AskFrank integrates with customer engagement chatbots, contact centers, websites, and knowledge bases. Using AI to search content, it adds to chatbots as an extension that provides answers to questions not available in the normal databases. AskFrank does not work with keywords, but instead searches content based on the subject and the meaning. By periodically analyzing content from Confluence, Sharepoint, FAQ pages and other knowledgebases, AskFrank can make vast quantities of data searchable by indexing it within its database.
AskFrank helps businesses do the following:
- Build their own AI chatbots by connecting AskFrank to existing internal and external knowledge bases;
- Understand natural language questions;
- Provide information to chatbots and contact center agents to respond to customers on their preferred channels;
- Respond in more than 100 languages;
- Unify content from multiple sources;
- Enable chatbots to self-learn from a more comprehensive conversation history; and
- Reduce the number of common questions to the contact center.
"In an economy where more and more organizations are relying on chatbots to engage with their customers to lower operating costs, we are seeing customers often frustrated in cases when a chatbot can't provide them the right answer," said Sunny Dhami, vice president of product marketing at Sinch, in a statement. "Therefore, Sinch built AskFrank to improve the level of accuracy and customer experience in customer communication. Available to Sinch's customers using our conversational AI platform, Chatlayer, and cloud contact center solution, Contact Pro, AskFrank improves any chatbot's capability to understand natural language much better, so supporting agents in offering response suggestions so that they become more efficient and less customers are forwarded to second- and third-line support."
"Not only can AskFrank quickly respond to customers on any of their preferred channels, it can also reply in over 100 different languages, even slang, delivering accurate answers by combining content from multiple sources. These features make AskFrank practically a virtual employee handling full conversations with customers instead of just answering single questions, and becoming first-line support to assist service agents," said Pieter Buteneers, director of engineering in machine learning and artificial intelligence at Sinch, in a statement.
