Sinch Launches AskFrank

Sinch, a provider of cloud communications and mobile customer engagement solutions, today introduced AskFrank, an artificial intelligence-enabled intelligent question-answering search engine.

AskFrank integrates with customer engagement chatbots, contact centers, websites, and knowledge bases. Using AI to search content, it adds to chatbots as an extension that provides answers to questions not available in the normal databases. AskFrank does not work with keywords, but instead searches content based on the subject and the meaning. By periodically analyzing content from Confluence, Sharepoint, FAQ pages and other knowledgebases, AskFrank can make vast quantities of data searchable by indexing it within its database.

AskFrank helps businesses do the following:

Build their own AI chatbots by connecting AskFrank to existing internal and external knowledge bases;

Understand natural language questions;

Provide information to chatbots and contact center agents to respond to customers on their preferred channels;

Respond in more than 100 languages;

Unify content from multiple sources;

Enable chatbots to self-learn from a more comprehensive conversation history; and

Reduce the number of common questions to the contact center.