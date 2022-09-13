Sprout Social Extends Salesforce Service Cloud Integration
Sprout Social today introduced an integration with Salesforce Service Cloud to provide companies a 360-degree view of their customer interactions.
Earlier this year, Salesforce made Sprout its preferred social media management solution. Building on that partnership, the new Service Cloud integration ensures Salesforce customers can manage all of their social customer care requests directly from within Service Cloud while enriching customer CRM profiles with social data to provide a holistic view of customer interactions
In addition to the Service Cloud functionality, Sprout will also integrate Marketing Cloud Intelligence, Salesforce's marketing analytics solution, into its platform to bring social data and insights into overall marketing dashboards in Salesforce and Intelligence.
"Deepening our integration with Salesforce will provide incredible value to our shared customers as social media and customer care become increasingly intertwined," said Ryan Barretto, president of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Salesforce has been an incredible partner in rethinking the future of customer care as consumer behavior, and expectations continue to evolve. The past few years have brought about the centralization of the entire customer journey onto social, and the functionality we deliver through this partnership will ensure brands are empowered to deliver an amazing omnichannel experience."
"Social customer care is an integral part of the end-to-end service experience and our commitment to help customers deliver high-quality service at scale," said Nga Phan, senior vice president of Service Cloud product strategy at Salesforce, in a statement. "We are thrilled to have Sprout Social, a leader in social media management, deeply integrated within Service Cloud to connect social channels with a unified omnichannel experience, where customers can engage with brands wherever and however they'd like."