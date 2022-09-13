Sprout Social Extends Salesforce Service Cloud Integration

Sprout Social today introduced an integration with Salesforce Service Cloud to provide companies a 360-degree view of their customer interactions.

Earlier this year, Salesforce made Sprout its preferred social media management solution. Building on that partnership, the new Service Cloud integration ensures Salesforce customers can manage all of their social customer care requests directly from within Service Cloud while enriching customer CRM profiles with social data to provide a holistic view of customer interactions

In addition to the Service Cloud functionality, Sprout will also integrate Marketing Cloud Intelligence, Salesforce's marketing analytics solution, into its platform to bring social data and insights into overall marketing dashboards in Salesforce and Intelligence.