  • September 13, 2022

Cloudingo Partners with LeanData

Cloudingo, a provider data quality solutions, is partnering with LeanData, a revenue orchestration platform provider, to bring together Cloudingo data quality services and LeanData lead routing services for Salesforce .

"Cloudingo's heritage and reputation in data cleaning and data management put them on our radar as we looked for a partner that could enhance the Salesforce experience for our customers," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData, in a statement. "LeanData's solutions connect people and data across the go-to-market process, providing opportunities to drive revenue. Cloudingo and LeanData together offer a way to further accelerate the revenue generation process by providing an easy way to convert leads and look to Salesforce as a single source of truth where data is regularly updated and synched."

"In partnering with LeanData, Cloudingo now offers our joint customers a path to enrich lead and contact records at any point within their routing flow," said Lars Nielsen, CEO of Cloudingo, in a statement. "Cloudingo brings to the table a solution that cleans up Salesforce, allowing our customers to have data they can trust."

