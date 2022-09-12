Momentum Launches Momentum Approvals

Momentum has launched Momentum Approvals with integrations to Salesforce quotes and Salesforce CPQ to streamline approval processes by reaching the correct approvers directly in Slack while bringing data in context.

Users can set up Momentum Approvals to automate approval process using a no-code builder, whether it's simple discount approvals, requesting contract exceptions, or building processes for complicated deal desk motions with dynamic approvers.

Momentum integrates with Salesforce, Zendesk, Gainsight, Clari, and more so users can pull relevant context from other sales tools and include customers' product usage, support tickets, deal information, and payment history in their approval requests.

With Momentum Approvals, teams can request, discuss, accept, and deny discounts, contract extensions, payment terms, and more directly from Slack. To request an approval, users click the "Deal Assist" button, choose the drop-down for their requests, and fill in the information needed to review the request. Then the approval request can be sent as a direct message to approvers or users can create a Slack channel for the approval request to discuss it in greater detail first. Either way, all conversations and the approval or denial reasons are synced back to Salesforce. Users can also set up complex processes with a series of approvers, parallel approvers, and/or dynamic approvers based on the request type and size.

With Momentum, users can also set up automations based on the approval status, automatically send contracts to the customer via DocuSign or create a ticket in Jira if the request is approved, send automated reminders about pending approvals after a specific time period, and even kick off an automated process if the approval is denied.

Treasure Data was one of the firms piloting Momentum Approvals.