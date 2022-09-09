ContentSquare Partners with Namogoo
Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, has partnered with Namogo to add contextual information to Contentsquare's unique customer behavior insights, especially for first-time and unknown site visitors.
Namogoo's technology automatically gathers non-personal data on customer devices and commerce behavior and the impact such variables have on the overall customer journey. Its segments are built on 1.2 billion unique monthly visitors of the leading e-commerce and retail companies in the United States and Europe.
Contentsquare, meanwhile, analyzes 3.2 trillion customer interactions monthly to provide its clients with unique customer behavior insights.
"What's unique about this partnership is that it gives brands an unprecedented understanding of first-time and unknown visitors that relies on contextual CX insights rather than the information traditionally gleaned through customer profiling. For example, we can now understand whether first-time visitors are tech-savvy or not, allowing businesses to create personalized experiences that are relevant to that particular segment," said Gilad Zubery, executive vice president of global business development and partnerships at Contentsquare, in a statement.
"This integration is monumental for retail analytics as it gives an in-depth view into unknown visitors, their behavior, the devices they use, and the journeys they go through. Our segments and our predictions of visitors' intent, likelihood to buy and visit again or engage with the merchant's actions do not rely on personal data and on any history. They are unique in the market and give a great edge for the ones who use it. We're excited about this next step in our partnership with Contentsquare, which augments its Cookieless Experience Analytics Solution, and look forward to increased growth and customer satisfaction in the coming months," said Ohad Greenshpan, chief technology officer and co-founder of Namogoo, in a statement.
Related Articles
Namogoo Launches Customer Journey OS
07 Apr 2022
Namogoo's Customer Journey OS helps companies deliver autonomous online customer journeys in real time.