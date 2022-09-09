ContentSquare Partners with Namogoo

Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, has partnered with Namogo to add contextual information to Contentsquare's unique customer behavior insights, especially for first-time and unknown site visitors.

Namogoo's technology automatically gathers non-personal data on customer devices and commerce behavior and the impact such variables have on the overall customer journey. Its segments are built on 1.2 billion unique monthly visitors of the leading e-commerce and retail companies in the United States and Europe.

Contentsquare, meanwhile, analyzes 3.2 trillion customer interactions monthly to provide its clients with unique customer behavior insights.