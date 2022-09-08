Clearbit Integrates with LeanData

Clearbit has integrated with LeanData to help revenue and operations teams accelerate speed-to-lead by enriching, qualifying, and routing Salesforce records to the right reps with the context needed to engage leads quickly.

This integration supports both new and existing lead enrichment with the following:

Clearbit New Trigger Node: Trigger lead or contact routing as soon as a new lead is enriched by Clearbit, or

Clearbit Updated Trigger Node: Trigger lead or contact routing as soon as an existing lead is enriched by Clearbit

LeanData's drag-and-drop lead routing makes it easy to add in the Clearbit trigger.