LeanData Expands RevTech Integrations Ecosystem

LeanData, a revenue orchestration platform provider, today introduced out-of-the-box integrations with sales and marketing solutions from 6sense, Clearbit, Cloudingo, Cognism, Crossbeam, SalesIntel, Sendoso, Kronologic, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and UserGems.

LeanData's newest integrations significantly expand its ecosystem of long-standing integrations, which includes Salesloft, Slack, Outreach, and others.

LeanData's Revenue Orchestration platform features drag-and-drop workflows that orchestrate data, processes, and plays across Salesforce CRM and leading third-party applications in the revenue tech stack.

With LeanData integrations, customers can now do the following:

Ingest unique buyer signals with 6sense and UserGems;

Enrich records with 6sense, Clearbit, Cognism, SalesIntel, and others;

Improve data quality with Cloudingo;

Strengthen partner co-selling motions with Crossbeam;

Trigger cadences with Salesforce Sales Engagement, Salesloft, and Outreach;

Send tailored calendar invites with Kronologic;

Integrate gifting plays with Sendoso; and

Deliver real-time notifications with Slack and Microsoft Teams.