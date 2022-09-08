LeanData Expands RevTech Integrations Ecosystem
LeanData, a revenue orchestration platform provider, today introduced out-of-the-box integrations with sales and marketing solutions from 6sense, Clearbit, Cloudingo, Cognism, Crossbeam, SalesIntel, Sendoso, Kronologic, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and UserGems.
LeanData's newest integrations significantly expand its ecosystem of long-standing integrations, which includes Salesloft, Slack, Outreach, and others.
LeanData's Revenue Orchestration platform features drag-and-drop workflows that orchestrate data, processes, and plays across Salesforce CRM and leading third-party applications in the revenue tech stack.
With LeanData integrations, customers can now do the following:
- Ingest unique buyer signals with 6sense and UserGems;
- Enrich records with 6sense, Clearbit, Cognism, SalesIntel, and others;
- Improve data quality with Cloudingo;
- Strengthen partner co-selling motions with Crossbeam;
- Trigger cadences with Salesforce Sales Engagement, Salesloft, and Outreach;
- Send tailored calendar invites with Kronologic;
- Integrate gifting plays with Sendoso; and
- Deliver real-time notifications with Slack and Microsoft Teams.
"We've released highly successful integrations in recent years based on customer demand, and their adoption continues to grow," said Hendrick Lee, chief product officer of LeanData, in a statement. "We're committed to exposing new synergies for our customers between LeanData and the best-of-breed solutions they've adopted to power their revenue engines."