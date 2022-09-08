Snappy Kraken Integrates with Salesforce, Redtail, and Wealthbox
Snappy Kraken, a provider of marketing technology for financial services professionals, has initiated two-way data synchronization from Redtail Technology, Wealthbox, and Salesforce, giving advisors one source of information at their fingertips.
These bidirectional integrations ensure data is updated in real time.
"Advisors have seemingly unlimited technologies claiming to make their workflows more efficient, but two-way integrations such as these with Redtail, Salesforce, and Wealthbox will save hours on communications,"said Robert Sofia, CEO of Snappy Kraken, in a statement. "Our industry should continue to demand more of these bidirectional integrations that truly increase efficiencies and connections."