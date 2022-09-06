Bright Pattern Launches Mobile App
Bright Pattern, a provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software, has launched Bright Pattern Mobile complete with organization-wide customer experience productivity metrics for all employees that can now be measured in real time.
Bright Pattern Mobile allows every employee to be connected to every customer, anywhere on voice and digital channels, including voice, text, chat, and messenger conversations through a slimmed down omnichannel desktop interface on an iPhone or Android smartphone.
With Bright Pattern Mobile, a customer calling, texting, chatting, or messaging to a company can now be connected to the best subject matter expert anywhere in the company. Any employee using an iPhone or Android device can communicate via digital channels with customers and share documents, photos or videos. Customers can reach out to the contact center and then be routed to the best expert in the stores if needed.
Key features of Bright Pattern Mobile include the following:
- Contact center metrics that can be applied to other employees to better understand and improve company-wide productivity.
- The ability to hold voice, SMS, chat, and Messenger conversations.
- Single pane of glass visibility to customer journey history from previous interactions on voice and digital channels.\
- Ability to see user presence within the organization.
"Bright Pattern Mobile is the first and only contract center solution like this in the marketplace that allows both voice and digital conversations throughout the enterprise. Customers can now connect to the best resource, whether in the contact center or anywhere in the organization, on their channel of choice via mobile devices," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern, in a statement.
"Bright Pattern's focus on omnichannel digital transformation and mobile-first approach, has been further enhanced with mobile innovation, enabling omnichannel CX capabilities across the enterprise. This further validates that everyone in an organization is responsible for improving CX, and Bright Pattern Mobile helps them achieve it," said Nancy Jamison, senior industry director for information communication technologies at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement.