Bright Pattern Launches Mobile App

Bright Pattern, a provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software, has launched Bright Pattern Mobile complete with organization-wide customer experience productivity metrics for all employees that can now be measured in real time.

Bright Pattern Mobile allows every employee to be connected to every customer, anywhere on voice and digital channels, including voice, text, chat, and messenger conversations through a slimmed down omnichannel desktop interface on an iPhone or Android smartphone.

With Bright Pattern Mobile, a customer calling, texting, chatting, or messaging to a company can now be connected to the best subject matter expert anywhere in the company. Any employee using an iPhone or Android device can communicate via digital channels with customers and share documents, photos or videos. Customers can reach out to the contact center and then be routed to the best expert in the stores if needed.

Key features of Bright Pattern Mobile include the following:

Contact center metrics that can be applied to other employees to better understand and improve company-wide productivity.

The ability to hold voice, SMS, chat, and Messenger conversations.

Single pane of glass visibility to customer journey history from previous interactions on voice and digital channels.\

Ability to see user presence within the organization.