IRI Partners with LiveRamp
IRI and LiveRamp, a data enablement platform provider, have further strengthened their partnership by offering transaction data for 45 million households and IRI ProScores for purchase-based propensity audiences, within theLiveRamp Safe Haven platform.
The offering allows marketers to collaborate and enrich their first-party data and audiences for planning, targeting, activation, and measurement. Transaction data provides access to purchase time, product name, brand name, quantity, price, and basket total, as well as primary and secondary category information. IRI ProScores provides the highest-propensity-to-buy households.
"In an economy for which all marketing must be measurable and accountable, LiveRamp and IRI understand our customers' and partners' need to extract more valuable insights from their data," said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp, in a statement "LiveRamp Safe Haven allows marketers to harness the power of their ecosystem, collaborate with confidence, and execute strategic initiatives that drive business outcomes. Whether they seek to build audiences, personalize messaging to consumers, measure the impact of ad spend, or create a complete view of their customers, LiveRamp and IRI can enable marketers to maximize the value of both their data and their partnerships."
"IRI has the deepest and broadest [consumer packaged goods] data assets in the world, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with LiveRamp, which will enable marketers to use our data without friction in a controlled environment designed with privacy in mind," said Jennifer Pelino, executive vice president and head of global media solutions at IRI, in a statement. "By enhancing clients' de-identified first-party data with IRI's world-class, transaction-level data and purchase-based ProScores segments, we provide advertisers and their agencies the ability to augment their data assets and create one of the most accurate audiences for activation to help yield greater return on campaign investments."