IRI Partners with LiveRamp

IRI and LiveRamp, a data enablement platform provider, have further strengthened their partnership by offering transaction data for 45 million households and IRI ProScores for purchase-based propensity audiences, within theLiveRamp Safe Haven platform.

The offering allows marketers to collaborate and enrich their first-party data and audiences for planning, targeting, activation, and measurement. Transaction data provides access to purchase time, product name, brand name, quantity, price, and basket total, as well as primary and secondary category information. IRI ProScores provides the highest-propensity-to-buy households.