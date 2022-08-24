UserTesting Releases Holiday Sales Templates

UserTesting has launched test templates for the UserTesting Human Insight Platform that help retailers prepare for the 2022 Black Friday and holiday shopping rush.

UserTesting's new templates enable retailers to gather feedback from customers before, during, and after their buying journeys.

This UserTesting template bundle includes pre-built test plans that help them do the following:

Formulate Black Friday promotions and campaigns;

Better understand shopping behaviors and make adjustments when necessary;

Learn about customers' in store experiences;

Understand what might be leading to cart abandonment; and

Ensure smoother online purchase flows.

Organizations can use UserTesting's pre-built sample questions or customize the templates. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from customers, partners, and employees.