UserTesting Releases Holiday Sales Templates
UserTesting has launched test templates for the UserTesting Human Insight Platform that help retailers prepare for the 2022 Black Friday and holiday shopping rush.
UserTesting's new templates enable retailers to gather feedback from customers before, during, and after their buying journeys.
This UserTesting template bundle includes pre-built test plans that help them do the following:
- Formulate Black Friday promotions and campaigns;
- Better understand shopping behaviors and make adjustments when necessary;
- Learn about customers' in store experiences;
- Understand what might be leading to cart abandonment; and
- Ensure smoother online purchase flows.
Organizations can use UserTesting's pre-built sample questions or customize the templates. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from customers, partners, and employees.
"Consumers are mired in numerous concerns that are forcing retailers to adopt new approaches when dealing with customers. This includes understanding the complexities facing their customers and adapting to create environments that attract and provide better conversion rates for increased sales," said Janelle Estes, chief insights officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "UserTesting helps retailers gain customer perspectives to understand what's driving their decisions so they can better serve them. The UserTesting platform provides the data that gets to the heart of how customers feel and why so retailers can better prepare and make course corrections as needed to avoid costly errors."
Related Articles
UserTesting Adds Templates to Human Insight Platform
19 Jan 2022
UserTesting has added capabilities for testing Facebook Metaverse and virtual reality experiences.
UserTesting Adds Templates for Testing Social Commerce Shopping Experiences
17 Feb 2022
UserTesting's new capabilities help companies optimize their social media shopping experiences by better understanding evolving shopper expectations.
UserTesting Introduces Test Templates for IoT Devices
24 Mar 2022
UserTesting's new test templates help companies understand how consumers interact with connected devices.
UserTesting Adds Sustainability Test Templates
21 Apr 2022
UserTesting can now help organizations with a focus on sustainability uncover customer insights.
UserTesting Adds Inflation Templates to the Human Insights Platform
30 Jun 2022
UserTesting's inflation templates provide an understanding of consumer expectations around the current economic uncertainty.
UserTesting Updates Human Insights Platform to Speed Access to Information
13 Jul 2022
UserTesting has enhances its machine learning-powered post-test analysis and redesigned its Human Insights Platform.
UserTesting Adds Product Development Templates to Human Insight Platform
26 Jul 2022
UserTesting's new templates help mitigate risk during digital product development.