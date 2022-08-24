Groopit Integrates with Salesforce
Groopit, a provider of crowdsourcing software, has launched the Groopit for Salesforce app, allowing companies to gather actionable insights from employees working in Slack and Microsoft Teams. Employees can share information, associate each insight with an account or opportunity, and have this knowledge record added to Salesforce in real time.
The Groopit App for Salesforce is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
The Groopit App for Salesforce aggregates competitive intelligence, sales insights, product feedback, and operational data shared by employees working across channels, departments, locations, disciplines, and systems and then delivers actionable insights in real time.
"We're excited to bring crowdsolving, an entirely new category of enterprise software, to the Salesforce AppExchange," said Tammy Savage, Groopit's CEO, in a statement. "Making it easy to request and collect data on the fly and integrate these insights into the world's most popular CRM product will empower leaders to solve their most important problems with confidence."
Guidant Financial uses the Groopit App for Salesforce to improve customer experience and operations.
"Having high-quality customer insights is game-changing," said Jeremy Ames, Guidant Financial's president and co-founder, in a statement. "Groopit helps our employees capture customer feedback after every call, right from their existing workflows in Salesforce. Instead of completing an unconnected survey or spreadsheet, employees share structured data with a few quick taps. Groopit gives our leadership team the agility we need to inform any decision with insights from what our team is hearing from customers."
