Groopit Integrates with Salesforce

Groopit, a provider of crowdsourcing software, has launched the Groopit for Salesforce app, allowing companies to gather actionable insights from employees working in Slack and Microsoft Teams. Employees can share information, associate each insight with an account or opportunity, and have this knowledge record added to Salesforce in real time.

The Groopit App for Salesforce is available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The Groopit App for Salesforce aggregates competitive intelligence, sales insights, product feedback, and operational data shared by employees working across channels, departments, locations, disciplines, and systems and then delivers actionable insights in real time.

"We're excited to bring crowdsolving, an entirely new category of enterprise software, to the Salesforce AppExchange," said Tammy Savage, Groopit's CEO, in a statement. "Making it easy to request and collect data on the fly and integrate these insights into the world's most popular CRM product will empower leaders to solve their most important problems with confidence."

Guidant Financial uses the Groopit App for Salesforce to improve customer experience and operations.