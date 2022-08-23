Salesforce Launches Salesforce Easy
Salesforce yesterday launched Salesforce Easy, a simplified experience for businesses of all sizes tapping into Salesforce's technology expertise and best practices accumulated over more than two decades.
In the coming weeks and months, Salesforce will announce Salesforce Easy products and solutions across marketing, commerce and analytics. The new trial, setup, and activation experience will allow companies to access a single view of the customer. Benefits will include integrations with Slack, Google, and Microsoft 365 identities; a guided onboarding process with streamlined contact uploading, email syncing, and calendar connection; access to quick follow-up cadences and the ability to market leads through simple email outreach; sales, service and email outreach capabilities on one platform; and Default Dashboards that improve visibility into business growth.
"We've heard overwhelming feedback from our customers that their organizations need to focus and simplify their operations to build resilience and deliver immediate value to their customers. That's why we are announcing Salesforce Easy. With the swipe of a credit card, SMBs can start seeing results fast, while larger businesses can get up and running quickly with Salesforce and then rapidly scale with the tools they need along their growth journey," said Kris Billmaier, a Salesforce senior vice president and general manager of Salesforce Easy, in a statement.