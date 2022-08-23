Salesforce Launches Salesforce Easy

Salesforce yesterday launched Salesforce Easy, a simplified experience for businesses of all sizes tapping into Salesforce's technology expertise and best practices accumulated over more than two decades.

In the coming weeks and months, Salesforce will announce Salesforce Easy products and solutions across marketing, commerce and analytics. The new trial, setup, and activation experience will allow companies to access a single view of the customer. Benefits will include integrations with Slack, Google, and Microsoft 365 identities; a guided onboarding process with streamlined contact uploading, email syncing, and calendar connection; access to quick follow-up cadences and the ability to market leads through simple email outreach; sales, service and email outreach capabilities on one platform; and Default Dashboards that improve visibility into business growth.