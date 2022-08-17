Smartly.io Launches TikTok Shopping Ads

Smartly.io, a social advertising automation platform provider, has become TikTok's first-to-market campaign and ads partner to launch TikTok's new ad solution, Shopping Ads, for advertisers to begin testing ahead of the 2022 holiday season.

This launch builds on Smartly.io's beta product for TikTok launched earlier this year, bringing its tools and automated workflows to Shopping Ads to enable scale, optimization, and testing.

"The TikTok community is fundamentally shifting how people experience commerce," said Gabe Nicolau, global head of product strategy and operations for commerce and gaming ads at TikTok, in a statement. "Building on this momentum, we're thrilled to introduce Shopping Ads, a smart, simplified solution that maximizes the potential for sellers' product catalogs, supercharges e-commerce campaigns, and helps brands meet their customers wherever they are throughout the purchase journey."

In the beta tests, 86 percent of Smartly.io's test advertisers saw a performance lift for Shopping Ads test campaigns against core performance metrics.

"We're excited to take part in supporting this ecosystem as our customers look to leverage their TikTok accounts to create personalized, native shopping experiences," said Ryan Jamboretz, president of Smartly.io, said in a statement. "From simplified buying and new products and optimizations to scaled catalog potential and creative automation, this will be particularly critical for brands as they begin to strategize for the 2022 holiday shopping season. For us, the possibilities to leverage Shopping Ads to aid our customers in reaching their desired TikTok audiences in more authentic ways are vast."

Features of Smartly.io for TikTok Shopping Ads include the following: