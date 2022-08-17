Lifesize Launches Connect Plus+ for Multivendor Meetings

Lifesize, providers of high-definition video conferencing and cloud-based, video-enabled omnichannel contact center technologies, has launched Lifesize Connect Plus+ for its 4K Lifesize Cloud Room hardware, providing multivendor meetings connectivity to Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom.

"Hybrid meetings are an essential part of every workplace," said Trent Waterhouse, CEO of Lifesize, in a statement. "As companies meet with customers, partners, suppliers, and employees, each audience typically prefers a different video meeting vendor. Lifesize makes it easy to work together across geographic and meeting vendor boundaries so people can focus on the meeting topic and content, not the meeting room technology."