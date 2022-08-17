Khoros Partners with Grazziti Interactive for Community Development

Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider, and Khoros, a provider of digital customer engagement software and services, have partnered for online community development.

The partnership expands on an eight-year relationship that now enables shared customers to deliver online community experiences. In addition to having Khoros' online community software, companies also gain access to Grazitti's community and digital marketing services, including custom component development and third-party integrations.

"It gives me immense pleasure to continue our partnership with Khoros and build upon the synergy between our community-building expertise and Khoros' industry-leading platform. I'm proud of what our teams have accomplished thus far for our shared customers and look forward to future community innovations we create together," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, in a statement.

"Online communities have become invaluable for brands' CX strategies. They offer a space that increases brand loyalty by connecting customers with each other, reducing support costs as a self-service platform and knowledge hub to quickly find information. With this deep understanding, we are proud to partner with Grazitti to ensure our customers have a seamless community implementation so they can leverage the full potential of our Khoros platform," said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Khoros, in a statement.