Conversica Partners with Gainsight

Conversica, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has integrated with customer success platform Gainsight, enabling customer success teams to deploy AI-powered digital assistants, all triggered by data from Gainsight.

Conversica's Conversation Automation solution gives teams their own personalized assistants for proactive communication with customers.

With the new Conversica and Gainsight integration, digital assistants can do the following :

Onboard new customers;

Act on usage trends to drive product adoption;

Set up regular business reviews;

Start renewal, upsell, and cross-sell motions;

Collect customer feedback; and

Obtain customer referrals.

Conversica's AI Assistants use Gainsight data, such as customer health score and contract data, to automatically initiate two-way conversations