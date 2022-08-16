AdAdapted Launches Shoppable Video Ads

AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform for thne consumer packaged goods industry, today launched add-to-cart, Shoppable Video Ads.

AdAdapted Shoppable Video Ads enable co,mpanies to build e-commerce campaigns on AdAdapted's Shopping List Marketing mobile ad platform. This goes beyond standard video ads, using AdAdapted's one-click functionality so consumers can add branded products directly to their e-commerce carts. The product leverages AdAdapted's exclusive verified shopper audience to target consumers based on shopping list intent behavior, ensuring ads are served only to the consumers most likely to purchase the item.

"We have found significant positive results with AdAdapted campaigns over the years," said Ali Fluke, senior advertising manager at Kodiak Cakes, in a statement. "The launch of AdAdapted Shoppable Video Ads enables us to utilize AdAdapted's one-click Add-to-Cart user experience while expanding the placement opportunities to mobile web."

AdAdapted Shoppable Video averages a 6.5 times longer view time than video on social feeds. Companies can also overlay cross-device and segment targeting (including demographics or preferences) via AdAdapted's partnership with LiveRamp. Video campaigns come with end-of-campaign custom reporting.