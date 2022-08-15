NUACOM Integrates with Keap CRM and Datto Autotask

NUACOM has integrated its cloud phone systems with Keap CRM and Datto Autotask PSA, bringing together ncoming and outgoing calls with numerous communication channels natively and via Zapier.

NUACOM's Keap integration connects calling features to Keap CRM.

Datto Autotask PSA is a cloud-based professional services automation platform providing a singular view of the entire business. NUACOM supercharges Autotask with a suite of tools to connect, clean, and automate customer data.

"Customer service and sales teams that are powered by one unified data source are better able to serve and delight their customers," said Jorge Oliveira, head of marketing at NUACOM, in a statement. "Thanks to bi-directional syncing, the integrations for NUACOM will make it even easier for those teams to harness and act on customer data added to either platform. NUACOM users can trust that they have access to the most up-to-date customer information whenever they pick up the phone. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership with our platform partners to find even more ways to leverage customer data."

NUACOM already integrates with leading CRM's like HubSpot and Salesforce. Agents get automatic call logging and quick access to Call, Deal, and Ticket information, while managers benefit from complete call activity visible within their dashboards.