Dentsu Acquires a Majority Stake in Extentia
Dentsu Group has acquired a majority stake in Extentia, a global enterprise mobility, cloud engineering, and user experience company. Extentia will join Merkle, the customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group's international business, Dentsu International.
With this acquisition, Extentia further bolsters Merkle's Salesforce capabilities, particularly around Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud, and adds scale and additional geography in India.
"As one of Salesforce's largest partners and its top agency partner, we owe it to our customers to deliver world-class, cross-functional, cross-platform expertise," said Michael Komasinski, global CEO of Merkle, in a statement. "Extentia differentiates itself through a design-first approach to its cloud-native technical and engineering product solutions. This strategic acquisition will allow Merkle and dentsu to meet the growing market demand and support our clients in driving complex architecture integrations."
"We're incredibly excited about this next phase of Extentia's journey. We've found a perfect partner in Merkle, complementing our respective strengths, scaling our digital capabilities, and delivering positive value for all our stakeholders," said Umeed Kothavala, CEO of Extentia, in a statement. "Building on our capabilities across digital transformation, experience-centricity, and cloud platforms, Extentia and Merkle will deliver advanced solutions to more customers across the world than ever before. As a member of the growing Merkle family, we look forward to shared opportunities, limitless synergies, and collaborating on a shared vision of the future."