Dentsu Acquires a Majority Stake in Extentia

Dentsu Group has acquired a majority stake in Extentia, a global enterprise mobility, cloud engineering, and user experience company. Extentia will join Merkle, the customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group's international business, Dentsu International.

With this acquisition, Extentia further bolsters Merkle's Salesforce capabilities, particularly around Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud, and adds scale and additional geography in India.