Algolia Launches Merchandising Suite

Algolia, providers of a platform for search and discovery, has unveiled a Merchandising Suite that uses real-time signals, product availability, and promotional strategy to define marketing strategies. The new suite can scale up to 4.5 billion search queries in a single event with peaks reaching 7.2M requests per minute.

The Algolia Merchandising Suite helps companies orchestrate product display, promotions, pricing adjustment, and inventory management from a single, no-code, merchandising console. It also includes category-level merchandising and artificial intelligence-based optimizations that enable automatic re-ranking and drive machine learning (ML)-based recommendations. It also delivers a massive product catalog and inventory data management in real time with AI-led automation .

The Algolia Merchandising Suite provides the following components:

Merchandising Console, which enables commerce teams to create and execute strategies, analyze performance in real time, and make appropriate adjustments, all from a single location;

Visual Editor, which allows merchandisers to build, deliver, and control customer experiences, zoom in and out of category-level strategies and implementations, perform rapid tests with product placement and promotions by pinning, hiding, boosting, burying or filtering items to create the most visually appealing pages, aided by the attractiveness score at the category or product level;

Analytics, which can measure and improve the impact of a merchandising strategy through insights gained from user engagements from a category page or query.