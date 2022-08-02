Lusha Launches Salesforce Data Enrichment

Lusha, providers of a B2B data community and sales intelligence platform, today launched Salesforce Data Enrichment (SFDE), an automated solution enabling users to continuously enrich their Salesforce contact and company databases.

"Companies spend huge amounts of resources building CRMs of both current and prospective leads but suffer from the speed the data becomes outdated and irrelevant," said Yoni Tserruya, CEO and co-founder of Lusha, in a statement. "B2B sales organization rely on their CRM to identify the right prospects, so when this data is incomplete or inaccurate, their time is wasted and opportunities are lost. With our new SFDE solution, sales teams are given direct access to Lusha's extensive database of accurate contact and company information to automatically enrich their existing data and gain new insights on their prospects to scale business results."

Key features of the Salesforce Data Enrichment solution include the following:

Auto-Enrichment: Automated data enrichment for future audience-based candidates;

Custom Audiences: Audience-based rules and filters to define audience qualification criteria;

Recommended Templates: Data-driven recommended enrichment templates based on users’ Salesforce and sales activity; and

Access to the leaders in B2B contact and company data, backed by Lusha's 7 Trust-Filters.

Lusha's crowdsourced data community and sales intelligence platform comprises an extensive database of more than 100 million business profiles, 60 million email addresses, 50 million direct dials, and 15 million company profiles.