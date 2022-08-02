Monday.com Introduces Monday Sales CRM

monday.com today introduced monday sales CRM, a fully customizable customer relationship management (CRM) system built to unify all customer processes under one platform.

Built on monday.com's low-code/no-code framework, Work OS, monday sales CRM is a fully customizable CRM empowering business owners and sales teams to manage every aspect of their sales cycle and customer data in one place. monday sales CRM seamlessly integrates with hundreds of apps and services, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Aircall, Mailchimp, PandaDoc, and Docusign, to unlock data silos and offer a unified solution that automatically connects sales teams to finance, account management, legal, and customer service functions.

Some key features of monday sales CRM include the following:

Automation for tedious tasks;

Email Sync, to sync Gmail and Outlook to send and receive emails or automatically log sent emails all within monday.com ;

; Email Tracking that notifies users when a lead opens or replies to an email;

Team Goals, to manage team quota attainment over time, track wins, and view goals for specific members or the entire team;

Post Sales Management for activities like client onboarding, client projects, and collection tracking; and

Sales Operations, to help plan and fast-track sales hiring process and equip sales team with the tools and resources they need to close more deals.

"As organizations' digitization continues to evolve rapidly, the need for a unified cross-department customer view becomes more pressing. We're building a CRM that is fast and flexible and breaks down departmental silos to connect teams across entire organizations, which increases efficiency and results," said Ron Kimhi, monday sales CRM product lead at monday.com, in a statement. "Our new approach to CRM is that it is unified but also very easy to use, ensuring a seamless journey from prospect to customer and beyond, optimizing daily teamwork, team satisfaction, and success."

monday sales CRM also offers a comprehensive database for the entire customer journey. Once a deal is won, monday sales CRM immediately creates a new account for client onboarding, providing account representatives with every piece of data related to a specific account.