Momentive Integrates GetFeedback with Zendesk

Momentive, maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback, today launched a GetFeedback integration with Zendesk that combines customer feedback from GetFeedback with Zendesk's customer data to cover blindspots in customer interactions and create a single source of customer insights for joint customers.

With the GetFeedback and Zendesk integration, joint customers can do the following:

Automatically send surveys after every solved ticket, personalized with Zendesk customer information, and map GetFeedback customer feedback and historical metrics to organization and customer fields in Zendesk to automatically track complete customer history.

Fuse GetFeedback data with Zendesk's operational and customer data to measure sentiment and unlock actionable information across channels, segments, agents, and more.

View responses from GetFeedback surveys within Zendesk and include them in ticket conversations.

See Zendesk ticket data and metrics in GetFeedback for analysis and action.

Trigger post-response actions, like sending a Slack message to the support manager.

"A GetFeedback integration with Zendesk has been one of our customers' most-requested features, which makes sense; it's a natural fit to combine GetFeedback customer feedback data with Zendesk's customer service data," said Priya Gill, vice president of product marketing at Momentive, in a statement. "This bi-directional integration solves the problem of stale data leading to bad decision-making by empowering users of both solutions to take swift action with confidence because they have a holistic view of the customer journey and the most timely data." "GetFeedback and Zendesk are complementary solutions that together can provide a comprehensive view of the customer journey and sentiments," said Tim Sheard, director of tech alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "We're excited for this strategic partnership that allows us to strengthen the customer support ecosystem and offer our mutual users a deeper understanding of their customers to provide exceptional customer experiences with every interaction." "In today's world, where distributed teams are working together to fix customer support issues, being able to source and share feedback immediately is essential," said Alan Webber, IDC program vice president focused on customer experience, in a statement. "Incorporating feedback is essential to keep costs down and to ensure customers remain brand loyal. This Zendesk and GetFeedback integration does just that."

Zendesk had tried to acquire Momentive in October for $4 billion, but the deal was terminated in February when Zendesk failed to get stockholder approval for the move.