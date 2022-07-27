Experian Launches Experian Link
Experian has launched Experian Link to link consumers' identities with their payment methods.
Experian Link links customer identity risks to the credit card being presented for payment. It provides a positive match rate of 85 percent for major credit card brands, and when an identity is verified against a credit card, fraud rates can drop to as low as 10 basis points with no added customer friction.
"Now more than ever, businesses must quickly and accurately verify identities in order to increase online sales and minimize fraud risk," said Kathleen Peters, chief innovation officer of Experian Decision Analytics North America, in a statement. "Experian Link will empower businesses to confidently recognize, verify, and protect consumers while providing a seamless shopping experience."