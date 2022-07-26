People.ai Partners with Oracle

People.ai has partnered with Oracle on the latest iteration of Oracle Fusion Sales to transform the sales process into a modern revenue engine.

Together, Oracle Fusion Sales and People.ai will help customers capture account activity and surfacing engagement insights, such as dormant deals and personas, hidden pipeline, and complete account visibility from existing interfaces, sales methodologies, and workflows.

Within Oracle Fusion Sales, People.ai offers automated data capture with matching, filtering, and contact enrichment. People.ai insights assist in powering Oracle Fusion Sales with prescriptive and contextual seller actions.

"Oracle and People.ai share a vision for how revenue intelligence can help transform B2B selling and drive stronger revenue operations performance. We are excited to partner with People.ai to bring action-oriented cross-functional revenue insights across the entire B2B lifecycle to our mutual customers," said Des Cahill, group vice president of global product marketing for Oracle Customer Experience Cloud, in a statement.. "Our ability to automate activity capture, provide AI-generated insights, and make that available to Oracle Fusion Sales customers where they work, drives significant and rapid ROI for customers including increasing seller productivity, accelerating pipeline generation, identifying under-engaged accounts, increasing win rates, and reducing sales cycles," said Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO and founder of People.ai, in a statement.

