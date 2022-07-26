UserTesting Adds Product Development Templates to Human Insight Platform

UserTesting, a provider of video-based human insight, has added test templates for the UserTesting Human Insight Platform that help companies de-risk the digital product development process.

With UserTesting's new templates, product teams can identify and validate ideas, concepts, prototypes, and experiences before product launches.

This UserTesting template bundle for digital product teams includes pre-built test plans to do the following:

Discover and rank customer problems;

Learn about customers' pains and gains;

Prioritize new features to build; and

Validate concepts earlier in the product development cycle.

Organizations can use UserTesting's pre-built sample questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from a company’s own network of customers, partners and employees.

"Truly understanding customer data and insights provides significant benefits and market leadership opportunities for companies as they create new products and services in today's market," said Janelle Estes, chief insights officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "UserTesting helps companies prioritize their roadmaps to maximize the creation of new products and services while mitigating risks and reducing costs of production. UserTesting can help steer companies towards creating what customers are looking for, building value and ensuring better returns to help grow the business before wasting time and money going down a path nobody wants."

The new templates focused on mitigating risk in product development add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.