NetBase Quid Expands Consumer Intelligence
NetBase Quid, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered consumer and market intelligence, has added expanded TikTok Certified Topics, expanded forum content, global language coverage, and other features in its latest quarterly product updates.
"The advancement of social media capabilities, combined with the imperative need of brands to engage with their community and understand how they are being perceived, is a continual challenge," said Mike Baglietto, global head of product marketing at NetBase Quid in a statement. "These in-demand improvements meet our customers where their audiences are geographically and socially. The updates are critical to helping us continue to deliver the best-in-lass social analytics and consumer intelligence platform."
Key product highlights in this quarter's updates include the following:
- TikTok Certified Topic and pre-curated industry dashboards showing Trending TikToks for popular hashtags and thousands of channels covering brands and influencers across industries.
- Additional support for Instagram Reels.
- Global Language Interface and natural language processing (NLP) enhancements to support Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Japanese.
- Expanded AI and Geo Classification, with& dialect classification for French content now with others to follow.
- Expanded Forum Content, including coverage for France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Brazil, and Japan from an additional forum feed provider.
- Audience Analytics, with ;additional author data into Quid Social networks through ingested author interests, professions, and metadata intersected with discovered themes and trends.
- Quick Views and New Visualizations, with 13 curated key views (Fundamental Views and Inspirational Views) showcasing what users are saving often as their go-to view and their exposure to outliers and advanced Quid metrics.