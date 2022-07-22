NetBase Quid Expands Consumer Intelligence

NetBase Quid, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered consumer and market intelligence, has added expanded TikTok Certified Topics, expanded forum content, global language coverage, and other features in its latest quarterly product updates.

"The advancement of social media capabilities, combined with the imperative need of brands to engage with their community and understand how they are being perceived, is a continual challenge," said Mike Baglietto, global head of product marketing at NetBase Quid in a statement. "These in-demand improvements meet our customers where their audiences are geographically and socially. The updates are critical to helping us continue to deliver the best-in-lass social analytics and consumer intelligence platform."

Key product highlights in this quarter's updates include the following: