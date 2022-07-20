Freshworks Adds FreshChat in Summer '22 Release
Freshworks today pushed out its Summer '22 Product Launch with the addition of Freshchat, an artificial intelligence-powered, bot-assisted conversational messaging application that joins Freshmarketer and Freshsales on the Freshworks unified customer record architecture. This collection unifies messaging channels on a single platform.
"The better you know your customers, the more you will delight them and the faster they will come back for more," said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer of Freshworks, in a statement. "Conversational engagement is at the heart of customer interactions, and Freshworks delivers a powerful data platform across sales, marketing, and support so customers and employees can have smarter, faster conversations."
Other major product updates include the following:
- Enhanced Unified Customer Record (UCR), which brings together Freshmarketer, Freshsales, and Freshchat to equip agents with complete customer context across support, sales, and marketing teams. Pre-built Freshchat playbooks help agents get chatbots up and running on their messaging channels of choice, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and SMS.
- Freshmarketer for Shopify, which packages marketing automation, multichannel campaigns, and conversational marketing via live chat and bots. Equipped with Shopify-specific playbooks, companies can get up and running with advanced segmentation, targeting, marketing campaigns, and reporting for all stages in the customer journey.
- Extended customer support to telephony providers to help companies streamline conversations from voice to messaging. Freshdesk Omnichannel integrations are now available for most widely-used platforms.
- New workforce management capabilities through an integration with Injixo to help companies manage customer support teams with Freshdesk, forecast workload across channels, make staffing and scheduling decisions, and automate workforce planning.
- New messaging integrations for Instagram DMs and Twilio SMS through the Freshworks Neo Platform. No-Code Custom Objects allows businesses to bring their own business data to Freshdesk.
- Enhanced On-Call Management capabilities that help businesses provide 24/7 agent availability across IT service desk and operations teams by increasing or decreasing the scale and intensity of escalation based on incident priority.
- Improved Alert Management 2.0,with an expanded set of out-of-the-box application monitoring integrations, ML automated alert grouping, and email alerts.