Freshworks Adds FreshChat in Summer '22 Release

Freshworks today pushed out its Summer '22 Product Launch with the addition of Freshchat, an artificial intelligence-powered, bot-assisted conversational messaging application that joins Freshmarketer and Freshsales on the Freshworks unified customer record architecture. This collection unifies messaging channels on a single platform.

"The better you know your customers, the more you will delight them and the faster they will come back for more," said Prakash Ramamurthy, chief product officer of Freshworks, in a statement. "Conversational engagement is at the heart of customer interactions, and Freshworks delivers a powerful data platform across sales, marketing, and support so customers and employees can have smarter, faster conversations."

Other major product updates include the following: