Momentum Adds Features and Integrations to Post Sales

Momentum today launched an updated version of its Post-Sales solution with new Account Rooms and Customer Channels features and new integrations with Zendesk, Catalyst, and Gainsight.

"We're thrilled to be able to more fully serve our customers," said Santiago Suarez Ordoñez, co-founder and CEO of Momentum, in a statement. "A deal doesn't end when the contract is signed, and now our customers can use Momentum to optimize and automate the full sales cycle, including the onboarding, professional services, upsell, and renewal processes."

Account Rooms builds on Momentum's Deal Rooms offering to bring the same automation that account executives experience when closing deals in Slack to their customer success counterparts to improve the upsell and renewal processes. After a deal is marked as closed-won in Salesforce, Deal Rooms in Slack automatically convert to Account Rooms and invite the right post-sales team members. Files, highlights, notes, emails, Zendesk tickets, and Gong recordings are automatically captured and streamlined to guide teams on the next-best action. Automated alerts give account teams a heads up when it's time for customer renewals or if there is a drop in sentiment or usage.

Built using Slack Connect, Customer Channels allows post-sales teams to automatically create external Slack channels between their internal team and customer team and track everything in Salesforce. Leaders can track the time it takes their team to respond to a customer request and how many messages they send in Customer Channels. Automated workflows like logging a bug in Zendesk or creating a task in Asana can be triggered with the click of an emoji reaction to streamline processes. Engagement with customers in external Customer Channels is tracked back to Salesforce with a bi-directional sync. It's also connected to the correct Account Room to make sharing from theCustomer Channel to the Account Room seamless.

The new integrations with Zendesk, Catalyst, and Gainsight add to previous integrations with Slack, Salesforce, Gong, Outreach, Google Workspace, Asana, and others.