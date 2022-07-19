eGain Integrates Knowledge Hub with Microsoft SharePoint

"Clients tell us that Sharepoint builds content silos across their enterprise," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "Our connector will help them unlock business value from their SharePoint content."

Powered by artificial intelligence and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub offers a one-stop knowledge solution. With this connector, the eGain Knowledge Hub serves relevant answers by tapping into multiple SharePoint repositories, enriching results that are based on its own content.

eGain, providers of a knowledge management platform for customer engagement automation, has integrated the eGain Knowledge Hub with Microsoft SharePoint.

