XSELL Launches XSELL Agent Experience on Salesforce AppExchange

XSELL Technologies, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence for contact center agent optimization, has launched XSELL Agent Experience on Salesforce AppExchange.

Businesses can now leverage XSELL Agent Experience, or Agent eXp, to access AI-generated guidance.

"Eighty percent of your customers are speaking with agents who simply do not know or do not understand how to deliver a great experience. But what if all your customers could speak to your very best agents?," asks Matt Coughlin, CEO and founder of XSELL Technologies, in a statement. "Our AI-powered XSELL technology takes a data-driven approach to consistently delivering top-performer outcomes by identifying and replicating specialized skill sets, with precision and at scale, to every single agent enterprise-wide. We are thrilled to bring the power of XSELL to Salesforce AppExchange to support organizations in their pursuit of a better customer experience."

"XSELL Agent Experience is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power customer experience transformation for contact centers by improving agent performance," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."