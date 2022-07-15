Medallia Approved for Medicare/Medicaid Surveys

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Medallia as an authorized vendor to administer the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) for Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) survey.

Medallia's comprehensive CAHPS solutions enable healthcare providers to fulfill regulatory requirements while capturing real-time feedback to improve the quality of care delivered to patients. Healthcare organizations and Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) that are required to participate and report CAHPS for MIPS results can now be supported through Medallia.