Medallia Approved for Medicare/Medicaid Surveys
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved Medallia as an authorized vendor to administer the CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) for Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) survey.
Medallia's comprehensive CAHPS solutions enable healthcare providers to fulfill regulatory requirements while capturing real-time feedback to improve the quality of care delivered to patients. Healthcare organizations and Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) that are required to participate and report CAHPS for MIPS results can now be supported through Medallia.
"We are proud that Medallia now uniquely supports healthcare providers and organizations in satisfying mandatory CAHPS program requirements, while also augmenting performance with real-time feedback capabilities to further understand how to continuously improve the patient experience care journey," said Toni Land, CPXP solutions principal and head of healthcare experience at Medallia, in a statement. "This milestone aligns with our vision for holistically capturing patient feedback along the patient experience journey to uncover actionable patient insights, drive meaningful change, and improve outcomes."