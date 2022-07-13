UserTesting Updates Human Insights Platform to Speed Access to Information

UserTesting has updated its Human Insights Platform with Instant Insight features powered by machine learning to help companies speed up test-level analysis and time to insights. The company also released a French version of its platform, which had already been available in English and German.

Using data-automation and proprietary models, the UserTesting Human Insight Platform can detect patterns and anomalies in customer data and automatically surface high-value insights within the Customer Experience Narratives. The latest product updates help companies uncover key customer perspectives more quickly.

UserTesting's Instant Insight feature uses data-driven automation and machine learning models to accelerate post-test analysis by automatically detecting patterns, anomalies, and key insights within customer data across multiple tasks and sessions.

UserTesting also created a navigation redesign that enables users to access core functionalities more readily, with a new user interface, folder management, easily accessible resources, and a workspace switcher. Additionally, IT departments can now manage team access with self-service, single sign-on, providing more governance for enterprise-scale deployments.

UserTesting also enhanced its card sorting capabilities within the UserTesting Human Insight Platform so users can view video feedback alongside card sorting metrics and gather a complete understanding of contributors' mental models. Companies can build navigation or sitemaps based on customer expectations and behaviors and describe categories to drive better engagement.

UserTesting also now enables users to securely upload audio, video, and other media assets directly onto the Human Insight Platform with ia native media asset testing feature. Companies can gather contributor feedback on unreleased assets, like video and audio files, before launching them to the public.