Vibes Launches Its Mobile Experience Platform on Salesforce AppExchange

Vibes, a technology provider for mobile brand experiences across the consumer journey, has launched its platform on Salesforce AppExchange.

By joining the Salesforce AppExchange partner marketplace, the Vibes platform is available for Salesforce customers looking to make mobile marketing, loyalty, and servicing part of their integrated customer experience. Now, companies can reach consumers instantly through SMS, MMS, mobile wallet, and app push notifications and inbox.

This launch on Salesforce AppExchange comes after the launch of Vibes' integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud's Journey Builder in 2021. By unifying Vibes' mobile messaging platform with Salesforce's customer journey building solution, companies using Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder can now deliver SMS messages with personalized customer experiences, including mobile wallet passes, at scale and map new automated paths in individual journeys using mobile engagement message data to trigger decision splits.

Additional benefits for customers include the following:

Enhanced personalization - Combine Salesforce Marketing Cloud personalization tags, personalized Mobile Wallet passes, and unique landing pages delivered through Vibes SMS messaging.

Audience segmentation - Create SMS engagement decision splits that are triggered by Vibes’ mobile engagement data, enabling companies to map new personalized paths using SMS as part of 1-to-1 omnichannel customer journeys.

New content, campaign, and journey stage insights through Vibes' SMS engagement tracking and Mobile Wallet with in-store and online transaction attribution.

Mobile compliance using embedded controls and guardrails.