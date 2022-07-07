DeepTarget Launches 3D Story On The Go

DeepTarget, a provider of digital marketing for banks and credit unions, has added 3D Story On The Go to its Digital Experience Platform (DXP).

3D Story On The Go uses consumer/business intelligence and artificial intelligence to power adaptive and immersive one-to-one personalized experiences for consumers by plugging into campaigns driven by any marketing automation, email, SMS, and social media marketing platforms.

Banks and credit unions can use 3D Story On The Go to elevate and compel engagement through email, SMS, and social media with immersive and adaptive, prismatic user experiences for onboarding new customers, sending personalized offers and promotions, communicating product information, and more.